Updated list of schools in England with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete

Here is the latest list of schools in England with confirmed Raac (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) as of September 14, according to the Department for Education (DfE).

The list covers state-funded schools, maintained nursery schools and further education colleges.

It is divided into four sections, according to the action currently being taken to deal with the concrete.

Each section is arranged alphabetically by region and reads, from left to right: name of school; location; whether the school has been newly identified with Raac or previously identified with Raac; primary or secondary school; type of school; total number of pupils at school (according to latest available DfE data).

1) Schools where remote learning is taking place while arrangements are finalised:

London– Stepney All Saints Church of England Secondary School; Tower Hamlets; Newly identified; Secondary; Voluntary aided school; 1,418 pupils

2) Schools where some remote learning is being offered on some days as not all students can currently receive face-to-face education:

Eastern England– Clacton County High School; Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,744 pupils– Claydon High School; Ipswich; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 774 pupils– East Bergholt High School; Colchester, Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 900 pupils– Hadleigh High School; Ipswich; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 763 pupils– Roding Valley High School; Loughton, Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,439 pupils– St Clere’s School; Stanford-le-Hope, Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,347 pupils– The Appleton School; Benfleet, Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,607 pupils– The Billericay School; Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,693 pupils– The Bromfords School; Wickford, Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,160 pupils– The Gilberd School; Colchester, Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; n/a– The Honywood Community Science School; Coggeshall, Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 789 pupils– The Thomas Lord Audley School; Colchester, Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 876 pupils– Thurstable School Sports College and Sixth Form Centre; Tiptree, Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,201 pupils– Wyburns Primary School; Rayleigh, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 192 pupils

London– The Coopers’ Company and Coborn School; Upminster, Havering; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,543 pupils– The London Oratory School; Hammersmith & Fulham; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,374 pupils

North-east England– Ferryhill School; County Durham; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 785 pupils– St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College; Peterlee, County Durham; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 918 pupils– St Benet’s Catholic Primary School, Ouston; County Durham; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 247 pupils– St Leonard’s Catholic School; Durham; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,408 pupils

West Midlands– Aston Manor Academy; Birmingham; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 978 pupils– Baskerville School; Harborne, Birmingham; Newly identified; Not applicable; Foundation special school; 176 pupils– Myton School; Warwick; Newly identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,777 pupils

3) Schools where Raac was confirmed very recently and action is still under discussion:

North-west England– The Macclesfield Academy; Cheshire; Newly identified; Secondary; Academy sponsor led; 582 pupils

4) Schools where all pupils are receiving face-to-face learning, either on site or nearby:

East Midlands– Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary Academy; Newark, Nottinghamshire; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 299 pupils– Mayflower Primary School; Leicester; Previously identified; Primary; Community school; 459 pupils– Northampton International Academy; Northampton; Previously identified; All-through; Free schools; 2,056 pupils– Parks Primary School; Leicester; Previously identified; Primary; Community school; 455 pupils– St Elizabeth’s Catholic Voluntary Academy; Belper, Derbyshire; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 197 pupils– St Joseph’s Catholic Voluntary Academy; Market Harborough; Newly identified; Primary; Academy converter; 203 pupils

Eastern England– Anglo European School; Ingatestone, Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,495 pupils– Arthur Bugler Primary School; Thurrock, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 417 pupils– Avenue Centre for Education; Luton; Newly identified; Not applicable; Pupil referral unit; 60 pupils– Barnes Farm Junior School; Chelmsford, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 362 pupils– Baynards Primary School; Tiptree, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Community school; 103 pupils– Beehive Lane Community Primary School; Chelmsford, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Community school; 212 pupils– Bentfield Primary School and Nursery; Stansted Mountfitchet, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Community school; 214 pupils– Broomfield Primary School; Chelmsford, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Foundation school; 379 pupils– Buckhurst Hill Community Primary School; Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 380 pupils– Buttsbury Junior School; Billericay, Essex; Newly identified; Primary; Academy converter; 506 pupils– Cherry Tree Academy; Colchester, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy sponsor led; 141 pupils– Chipping Ongar Primary School; Ongar, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 205 pupils– East Tilbury Primary School; Thurrock, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 698 pupils– Elmstead Primary School; Colchester, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; n/a– Eversley Primary School; Pitsea, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Community school; 415 pupils– Farlingaye High School; Woodbridge, Suffolk; Newly identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,923 pupils– Grantham College; Lincolnshire; Newly identified; 16 plus; Further education; n/a– Great Leighs Primary School; Great Leighs, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Community school; 225 pupils– Great Tey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School; Colchester, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Voluntary controlled school; 75 pupils– Harlowbury Primary School; Harlow, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 201 pupils– Harwich and Dovercourt High School; Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy sponsor led; 1,133 pupils– Hatfield Peverel St Andrew’s Junior School; Hatfield Peverel, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Foundation school; 203 pupils– Henham and Ugley Primary and Nursery School; Uttlesford, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Community school; 211 pupils– Hillhouse CofE Primary School; Waltham Abbey, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 307 pupils– Hockley Primary School; Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 339 pupils– Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham; Colchester, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Voluntary controlled school; 84 pupils– Jerounds Primary Academy; Harlow, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy sponsor led; 359 pupils– Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport; Saffron Walden, Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,022 pupils– Katherine Semar Infant School; Saffron Walden, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 181 pupils– Katherine Semar Junior School; Saffron Walden, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 259 pupils– Katherines Primary Academy and Nursery; Harlow, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy sponsor led; 294 pupils– Kingsdown School; Southend, Essex; Previously identified; Not applicable; Academy special converter; 124 pupils– Lambourne Primary School; Romford, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 215 pupils– Lubbins Park Primary Academy; Canvey Island, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy sponsor led; 201 pupils– Merrylands Primary School; Laindon, Essex; Newly identified; Primary; Academy converter; 514 pupils– Mersea Island School; Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Foundation school; 402 pupils– Mistley Norman Church of England Primary School; Manningtree, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy sponsor led; 76 pupils– Ortu Corringham Primary School and Nursery; Stanford-le-Hope, Essex; Newly identified; Primary; Academy sponsor led; 500 pupils– Ravens Academy; Clacton, Essex; Newly identified; Primary; Academy sponsor led; 351 pupils– Springfield Primary School; Chelmsford, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Community school; 476 pupils– St Helena School; Colchester, Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 994 pupils– St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, Rowhedge; Rowhedge, Colchester, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Voluntary controlled school; 225 pupils– Stanway Fiveways Primary School; Colchester, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Community school; 542 pupils– Steeple Bumpstead Primary School; Haverhill, Suffolk; Newly identified; Primary; Academy sponsor led; 174 pupils– Tendring Technology College; Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,706 pupils– The FitzWimarc School; Rayleigh, Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,772 pupils– The Palmer Catholic Academy; Ilford, Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,163 pupils– The Ramsey Academy, Halstead; Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy sponsor led; 783 pupils– Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary and Nursery Academy; Shipdham, Norfolk; Previously identified; Primary; Academy sponsor led; 218 pupils– Thurston Community College; Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk; Previously identified; Secondary; Community school; 1,570 pupils– Water Lane Primary Academy; Harlow, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy sponsor led; 194 pupils– Wells Park School; Chigwell, Essex; Previously identified; Not applicable; Academy special converter; 55 pupils– White Court School; Great Notley, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Community school; 569 pupils– White Hall Academy and Nursery; Clacton, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy sponsor led; 736 pupils– Winter Gardens Academy; Canvey Island, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy sponsor led; 419 pupils– Woodville Primary School; Chelmsford, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 416 pupils

London– Ark John Keats Academy; Enfield; Newly identified; All-through; Free schools; 1,804 pupils– Bishop Douglass School Finchley; Barnet; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,020 pupils– Cleeve Park School; Sidcup; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,007 pupils– Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School; Lambeth; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 408 pupils– Hornsey School for Girls; Haringey; Previously identified; Secondary; Community school; 754 pupils– Kingsbury High School; Brent; Newly identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,993 pupils– Mulberry Stepney Green Mathematics and Computing College; Tower Hamlets; Newly identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,302 pupils– Myatt Garden Primary School; Lewisham; Previously identified; Primary; Community school; 425 pupils– Park View School; Haringey; Previously identified; Secondary; Community school; 1,192 pupils– Seven Mills Primary School; Tower Hamlets; Previously identified; Primary; Community school; 233 pupils– St Francis’ Catholic Primary School; Newham; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 334 pupils– St Gregory’s Catholic Science College; Harrow; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,168 pupils– St Ignatius College; Enfield; Previously identified; Secondary; Voluntary aided school; 1,107 pupils– St John Vianney RC Primary School; Haringey; Previously identified; Primary; Voluntary aided school; 225 pupils– St Thomas More Catholic Comprehensive School; Greenwich; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 636 pupils– The Ellen Wilkinson School for Girls; Ealing; Previously identified; Secondary; Foundation school; 1,305 pupils– The Link School; Sutton; Newly identified; Not applicable; Academy special converter; 146 pupils– Welbourne Primary School; Haringey; Previously identified; Primary; Community school; 485 pupils

North-east England– Carmel College; Darlington; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,359 pupils– St Anne’s Catholic Primary School, Harlow Green; Gateshead; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 137 pupils– St Columba’s Catholic Primary School, Wallsend; North Tyneside; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 209 pupils– St James’ Catholic Primary School, Hebburn; South Tyneside; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 201 pupils– St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Town End Farm; Sunderland; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 205 pupils– St John Vianney Catholic Primary School, West Denton; Newcastle-upon-Tyne; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 459 pupils– St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School; Darlington; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 340 pupils– St Thomas More Catholic School; Blaydon; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; n/a

North-west England– All Saints C of E Primary School; Manchester; Previously identified; Primary; Voluntary aided school; 222 pupils– Altrincham College; Cheshire; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,007 pupils– Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School; Blackpool; Previously identified; Primary; Voluntary controlled school; 364 pupils– Canon Slade School; Bolton; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,759 pupils– Cockermouth School; Cumberland; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,322 pupils– Marple Sixth Form College (part of Trafford College Group); Marple, Stockport; Newly identified; 16 plus; Further education; n/a– Our Lady’s Catholic High School; Fulwood, Preston; Previously identified; Secondary; Voluntary aided school; 900 pupils– Royal College Manchester (Seashell Trust); Manchester; Previously identified; Not applicable; Special post 16 institution; n/a– Sale Grammar School; Cheshire; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,331 pupils– Sandbach School; Cheshire; Previously identified; Secondary; Free schools; 1,504 pupils– St Andrew’s CofE Primary School, Over Hulton; Bolton; Previously identified; Primary; Voluntary aided school; 205 pupils– St William of York Catholic Primary School; Bolton; Previously identified; Primary; Voluntary aided school; 241 pupils

South-east England– Birchington Church of England Primary School; Birchington, Kent; Previously identified; Primary; Voluntary controlled school; 475 pupils– Cranbourne; Basingstoke, Hampshire; Previously identified; Secondary; Community school; 671 pupils– Danetree Primary School; West Ewell, Surrey; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 932 pupils– Denbigh School; Milton Keynes; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,774 pupils– Farnborough College of Technology; Hampshire; Newly identified; 16 plus; Further education; n/a– Godinton Primary School; Ashford, Kent; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 419 pupils– Hatfield Heath Primary School; Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 207 pupils– Holcombe Grammar School; Chatham, Kent; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,067 pupils– Hounsdown School; Totton, Southampton; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,296 pupils– King Ethelbert School; Birchington, Kent; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 757 pupils– Langney Primary Academy; Eastbourne; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 501 pupils– Markyate Village School and Nursery; Markyate, Hertfordshire; Previously identified; Primary; Community school; 218 pupils– Palmarsh Primary School; Hythe, Kent; Previously identified; Primary; Community school; 191 pupils– Pippins School; Slough, Berkshire; Previously identified; Primary; Foundation school; 200 pupils– Shawfield Primary School; Ash, Surrey; Previously identified; Primary; Community school; 206 pupils– St Bartholomew’s Catholic Primary School, Swanley; Swanley, Kent; Previously identified; Primary; Voluntary aided school; 324 pupils– St Francis Catholic Primary School, South Ascot; Berkshire; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 207 pupils– St James’ Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School; Tunbridge Wells, Kent; Previously identified; Primary; Voluntary aided school; 631 pupils– St John Catholic Primary School; Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 188 pupils– St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School; Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 355 pupils– St Michael’s Catholic School; Buckinghamshire; Previously identified; All-through; Academy converter; n/a– St Paul’s Catholic Primary School; Thames Ditton; Previously identified; Primary; Voluntary aided school; 326 pupils– Sunny Bank Primary School; Sittingbourne, Kent; Previously identified; Primary; Academy sponsor led; 194 pupils– Surrey Street Primary School; Luton; Newly identified; Primary; Community school; 378 pupils– Waddesdon Church of England School; Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,002 pupils– Wallingford School; Wallingford, Oxfordshire; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,348 pupils– Westlands School; Sittingbourne, Kent; Newly identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,784 pupils– Widford School; Widford, Ware, Hertfordshire; Previously identified; Primary; Community school; 48 pupils

South-west England– Colyton Grammar School; Colyford, Devon; Newly identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1038 pupils– Marling School; Stroud, Gloucestershire; Newly identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1230 pupils– Petroc; Devon; Previously identified; 16 plus; Further education; n/a– Selworthy Special School; Taunton, Somerset; Newly identified; Not applicable; Academy special converter; 198 pupils

West Midlands– Ark Boulton Academy; Sparkhill, Birmingham; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy sponsor led; 910 pupils– Donnington Wood Infant School and Nursery Centre; Telford; Previously identified; Primary; Community school; 163 pupils– Maryvale Catholic Primary School; Kingstanding, Birmingham; Newly identified; Primary; Voluntary aided school; 230 pupils– Outwoods Primary School; Atherstone, Warwickshire; Previously identified; Primary; Community school; 420 pupils– Prince Albert Junior and Infant School; Aston, Birmingham; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter; 691 pupils– Redhill School; Stourbridge; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,219 pupils– Sir Thomas Boughey Academy; Newcastle, Staffordshire; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 492 pupils– St Mary and St John Junior and Infant School; Birmingham; Previously identified; Primary; Academy sponsor led; 441 pupils– Wood Green Academy; Wednesbury; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,533 pupils

Yorkshire & the Humber– Abbey Lane Primary School; Sheffield; Previously identified; Primary; Community school; 545 pupils– Baildon Church of England Primary School; Shipley; Newly identified; Primary; Academy converter; 451 pupils– Batley Girls High School; Kirklees; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,333 pupils– Eldwick Primary School; Bingley, Bradford; Newly identified; Primary; Community school; 546 pupils– Scalby School; Scarborough; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 981 pupils– The Holy Family Catholic School, a Voluntary Academy; Keighley; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy sponsor led; 862 pupils– Woodkirk Academy; Tingley, Wakefield; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter; 1,847 pupils

One further school, Brandhall Primary School in Sandwell, West Midlands (476 pupils) was initially said to have Raac present but, following initial tests, has now been classed as not having Raac.