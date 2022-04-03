What the papers say – April 3
The suspension of Tory MP David Warburton features among the topics on today’s front pages.
The nation’s Sunday papers carry Boris Johnson’s plan to increase Britain’s energy self-reliance, the suspension of a Tory whip, and reports from Mariupol.
The Sunday Telegraph reports the Prime Minister is set to expand the Government’s existing nuclear commitment by adding to the nation’s current fleet of nuclear plants.
The Sunday Times leads with Tory MP David Warburton’s suspension over allegations of “sexual assault and cocaine abuse”.
The Conservatives fear a backlash in the polls over high taxes, according to The Observer.
The Sunday Express says the Chancellor should “claw back the billions lost to fraudulent Covid loans” in order to cut the tax burden.
The Sunday Mirror leads with Justice Secretary Dominic Raab’s department accepting a decision to grant parole for the mother of Baby P, who died after months of abuse.
Meanwhile, the Daily Star Sunday says parole bosses are unable to stop Tracey Connelly from using dating apps once she is released.
The Independent carries first-hand accounts from survivors of the Russian siege of Mariupol.
Sunday People leads with a call to catch the nation’s “cruellest burglars” after they robbed a disabled granddad of the money he had saved for his funeral.
