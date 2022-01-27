What the papers say – January 27

The fallout of alleged partying at Downing Street, Andrew’s demand for a jury trial and Ukraine tensions are splashed across the front pages.

The i’s headline states “Published and be damned: PM waiting on his fate” in reference to Sue Gray’s expected report, while the Daily Star mocks up a gravestone with the words “here lies the Prime Minister’s credibility”.

The Guardian and The Independent report Boris Johnson has been accused of lying over his role in the evacuation of animals from Afghanistan.

Tory MPs have urged Mr Johnson to rethink the national insurance hike if he wants their backing over partygate, according to the Daily Mail and The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Express, Metro and Daily Mirror cover the Duke of York’s demand for a trial by jury in the civil sexual assault case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, with The Sun saying the move will be “no sweat”.

And the Financial Times says the European Central Bank has warned lenders with “significant Russian exposure” to prepare for international sanctions to be imposed against Moscow if it invades Ukraine.