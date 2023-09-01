Sunak expected to meet King during weekend at Balmoral

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to meet with the King during a weekend trip to Balmoral Castle.

The visit to the royal estate comes ahead of Parliament returning from recess on Monday.

It is not uncommon for the sitting Prime Minister to visit Balmoral, with the late Queen creating the tradition of inviting the incumbent to Scotland for a weekend in the summer.

The late Queen’s meeting with then leader Liz Truss was held in the green drawing room at Balmoral days before her death in September 2022, with the last ever public picture of the then monarch taken during the visit.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie visited the estate around the same time the year before, and the late Queen met their son Wilfred for the first time.

Charles and Queen Camilla are currently seeing out their summer holidays at the royal estate, with Mr Sunak’s visit set to coincide with the Braemar Gathering nearby on Saturday.

The event is considered a favourite of the royals, with Charles regularly in attendance alongside his late mother over the years.