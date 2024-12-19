Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Starmer meets Sultan of Brunei

Brunei is a member of the Indo-Pacific trade bloc Britain became a member of on Sunday.

Helen Corbett
Thursday 19 December 2024 11:09 GMT
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with the Sultan of Brunei (Leon Neal/PA)
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with the Sultan of Brunei (Leon Neal/PA) (PA Wire)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Sir Keir Starmer praised the “strong relationship” between the UK and Brunei as he met Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah at Downing Street.

The Prime Minister greeted the Sultan of Brunei at the door of No 10 and then held a meeting with him in the White Room.

Sir Keir praised the “strong relationship” between the two countries in remarks at the start of the meeting, and said he and the sultan would talk about the renewal of the garrison agreement as well as wider issues of trade and security.

The UK has a permanent army garrison in Brunei under a deal that is renewed every five years and now up for renegotiation.

Brunei is a member of the Indo-Pacific trade bloc Britain became a member of on Sunday.

UK officials have said that joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) could boost the economy by as much as £2 billion a year compared with levels of GDP projected for 2040 without the deal.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in