Channel crossings hit 12,000 for 2023 so far after new highest daily total

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

More than 600 migrants arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel in the highest number on a single day so far this year, new figures show.

Some 686 people were detected on Friday, according to Home Office figures published on Saturday, passing this year’s previous high of 549 recorded on Sunday June 11.

It means the number of crossings in 2023 now stands at a provisional total of 12,119, compared with around 13,000 at the same point last year.

The number who made the crossing in 2022 reached a record 45,755, prompting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to make tackling the crossings a priority for his Government this year.

On Friday there were 13 boats detected crossing the Channel, suggesting an average of around 53 people per boat.