Prime Minister meets King of Jordan at Downing Street

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Sir Keir Starmer discussed the need to “restore hope and the viability of peace” on both sides of the Middle East conflict as he hosted King Abdullah II of Jordan at Downing Street this afternoon.

The Prime Minister greeted the Jordanian king at the door of No 10 and they smiled as they shook hands and posed for photos.

They spoke briefly in front of journalists after going inside.

Sir Keir welcomed King Abdullah to Downing Street and said he was glad to catch up with him on his way between visiting the US and travelling home.

Sir Keir said: “It’s very good to have this early opportunity to have this discussion of vital issues of common concern.

“We’ve got a long and shared history. We have an excellent co-operation that I think we can build and progress on.”

The two leaders spoke briefly in front of journalists at number 10 (Carl Court/PA) ( PA Wire )

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, later on Wednesday, he said: “We both agree that securing an immediate ceasefire and increasing aid into Gaza is an immediate priority.

“I look forward to continuing the UK and Jordan’s strong and long-standing security partnership.”

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister updated the King on his Government’s decision to lift the pause on funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency, adding that he remained deeply concerned by the trajectory of the Israel-Gaza conflict.

“Securing a ceasefire and ensuring the acceleration of aid into Gaza was the immediate priority, the leaders agreed.

“They also discussed the need to restore hope and the viability of peace on both sides.

“Turning to the bilateral relationship, the leaders discussed the strong and long-standing security partnership between the UK and Jordan, as well as the opportunities to further technology, energy and education ties.”