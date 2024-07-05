Starmer ‘excluded deaf community’ in first speech as PM, says charity

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of excluding the deaf community by not having a sign language interpreter with him as he made his first speech as Prime Minister.

According to the hearing charity RNID, government officials have pledged to have British Sign Language (BSL) interpreters on hand for big announcements from spring 2024.

But there was no interpreter in sight during Sir Keir’s speech outside 10 Downing Street.

There was a BSL interpreter on the BBC News channel’s coverage of the speech.

Michael Quinlan, advocacy manager at RNID, said: “The UK’s deaf BSL users were totally excluded today from a historic moment for the nation because no British Sign Language interpreter was there outside Number 10 when Keir Starmer spoke. That sends an appalling message.

“The new Prime Minister has started his term by cutting off thousands of deaf people, and giving the message that they are not important for the new government.

“BSL was recognised as an official language in law in 2022, an incredible moment for the deaf community.

Today, while our country has moved forwards, deaf people have yet again been left behind Michael Quinlan, RNID

“In 2024, the government promised to provide in-person interpretation for all major press conferences, giving us equal access. This has not happened.

“Today, while our country has moved forwards, deaf people have yet again been left behind.”

Campaigners from the charity waited outside Downing Street on Friday morning with an interpreter, offering the service if needed.

Rebecca Mansell, chief executive of the British Deaf Association, added: “The previous minister for disabilities pledged at the launch of our ‘BSL In Our Hands’ campaign at Parliament in March 2024 that all Downing Street announcements would now be BSL-interpreted.

“This policy does not seem to have been implemented.

“To our disappointment, there was no plan for an in-person interpreter to accompany the new Prime Minister this morning.

“Unfortunately, as no BSL was present alongside him as he addressed the British public, Sir Keir did not include the thousands of deaf people in the UK whose first or preferred language is BSL. Instead, we had to watch the speech online. “

Downing Street uploaded a BSL version of the Prime Minister’s speech on YouTube.

As part of the former government’s disability action plan, which was published in February, officials said they would “make government publications and communications more accessible”.

This included a pledge that “Number 10 Downing Street will work to provide in-situ BSL interpretation for all major press conferences and briefings from spring 2024 onwards.”

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak was also accused of leaving deaf people “behind” when he called the General Election as no BSL interpreter accompanied him when he made his speech outside Number 10.

RNID says there are an estimated 87,000 deaf BSL users in the UK.