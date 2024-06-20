Jump to content

Sunak faces shouts of ‘shame’ over aim to quit European Court of Human Rights

The Prime Minister continued to face calls of “shame on you” as the Question Time election special drew to an end.

David Lynch
Thursday 20 June 2024 23:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arriving at the BBC Question Time Leaders’ Special at York University (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak faced shouts of “shame” when he said he would prioritise the UK’s security over the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

As the Prime Minister took part in a BBC Question Time election special, audience members pressed him about the UK’s commitment to the international agreement.

The convention is enshrined in UK law, with references to human rights law used in recent immigration cases to successfully halt deportation attempts.

Asked whether he was prepared to leave the convention in order to meet his migration promises, the Prime Minister said: “I believe everything we are doing is compliant with our international obligations.”

I will put our country first

Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister

Mr Sunak said he was “prepared to do what it takes” to begin sending asylum seekers to Rwanda, adding that the country does not need a “foreign court” to issue instructions on border security.

“I will put our country first,” he added.

Shame,” audience members could be heard shouting following his answer.

One man suggested Russia and Belarus are the “only two countries” which are not signatories to the deal, a point which is not strictly true.

The two nations are, in fact, the only European states which are not party to it, with Russia having been expelled since the invasion of Ukraine.

Calls of “shame on you” could still be heard during the programme’s closing credits, though they appeared muffled.

