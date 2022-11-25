Jump to content

Sunak retains confidence in Raab as third formal complaint filed

The latest claim relates to Dominic Raab’s tenure in the now-defunct Department for Exiting the European Union.

Amy Gibbons
Friday 25 November 2022 14:01
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab (James Manning/PA)
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak still has confidence in his deputy after an inquiry into Dominic Raab’s behaviour was expanded to include a third formal complaint lodged against him.

The latest claim relates to Mr Raab’s tenure in the now-defunct Department for Exiting the European Union, Downing Street said.

It will be considered alongside two other formal complaints against the senior minister concerning his prior stints at the Ministry of Justice and the Foreign Office.

No 10 said it is understood the most recent allegation was received by the Cabinet Office on Wednesday.

Mr Sunak asked for the scope of the inquiry to be updated on Thursday night, having received the “requisite advice” from the department.

Rishi Sunak must confirm he will sack Raab if these complaints are upheld

Lib Dem chief whip, Wendy Chamberlain

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “I can confirm that the Prime Minister has now asked the investigator to add a further formal complaint relating to conduct at the Department for Exiting the European Union and to establish the facts in line with the existing terms of reference.”

Asked if Mr Sunak still had confidence in Mr Raab, she said: “Yes, he does.

“There’s now an independent investigation that’s ongoing. It’s led by someone with extensive experience in this area. We’re not going to pre-empt or pre-judge that process.”

It comes after a source confirmed on Thursday that multiple senior officials who worked closely with Mr Raab were preparing to submit further formal complaints, as first reported by Newsnight.

The allegations, if lodged, could be included in the investigation being carried by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC.

Mr Raab requested the independent inquiry last week after two bullying complaints were lodged against him.

The Lib Dems have warned the “flood of allegations” about Mr Raab’s behaviour cannot be “swept under the carpet”.

The party’s chief whip, Wendy Chamberlain, said: “Rishi Sunak must confirm he will sack Raab if these complaints are upheld.”

