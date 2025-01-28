Starmer rules out ‘arbitrary’ cap to cut ‘staggeringly high’ migration levels

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prime Minister has ruled out setting an “arbitrary” cap to cut “staggeringly high” migration levels after the UK population was projected to grow by almost five million over the next decade.

Downing Street instead vowed the Government would set out a “comprehensive plan” to significantly reduce migration.

It comes after figures suggested the UK population could reach 72.5 million by mid-2032 because of net migration.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated the rise from 67.6 million in mid-2022 will be driven almost entirely by net migration, with the difference between the number of people arriving and leaving the country estimated to total 4.9 million over the 10-year period.

This is compared with the natural change in population – the difference between births and deaths – which is projected to be “around zero”.

The data, published on Tuesday, assumes the level of net migration will average 340,000 a year from mid-2028 onwards, lower than current levels.

The estimates mean the overall UK population is projected to rise by 7.3% between mid-2022 and mid-2032, compared with an increase of 6.1% over the previous 10 years.

Conservative shadow home secretary Chris Philp described the projection as “shocking and unacceptable”, adding: “It can and must be stopped from materialising” as he called for a “hard, binding legal cap on visas issued each year”.

Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesman said: “We’re going to publish a White Paper to set out a comprehensive plan to end these staggeringly high migration numbers.

“As the Prime Minister has previously said, we had a supposed cap in place before and it didn’t have any meaningful impact on reducing immigration.

“So he doesn’t think that setting an arbitrary cap, as previous governments have done, is the best way forward in terms of significantly reducing migration.”

The number of births compared with the number of deaths across the period is estimated to be almost identical – 6.8 million.

While births are projected to increase slightly, deaths are also projected to rise because of the relatively large number of people reaching older ages who were born during the so-called baby boom in the wake of the Second World War.

James Robards, from the ONS, said: “The UK population is projected to grow by almost five million over the next decade. The driver of this growth is migration, with natural change – the difference between births and deaths – projected to be around zero.

“Our latest projections also highlight an increasingly ageing population, with the number of people aged over 85 projected to nearly double to 3.3 million by 2047. This is in part because of the ageing of the baby boom generation, as well as general increases in life expectancy.”

England’s population is projected to grow more quickly than other UK nations in the decade to mid-2032, increasing by 7.8%, compared with 5.9% for Wales, 4.4% for Scotland and 2.1% for Northern Ireland.

The ONS also provides a projection further into the future, covering the 25 years between mid-2022 and mid-2047, for which the total projected growth of the UK population is 8.9 million, a jump of 13.2%.

This is lower than the previous 25 years from 1997 to 2022, when the population is estimated to have risen by 9.3 million, or 15.9%.

The number of people at state pension age – taking into account the planned rise to 67 – is projected to rise by 1.7 million between mid-2022 and mid-2032, up from an estimated 12.0 million to 13.7 million people.

By mid-2032 more than one in 10 (10.3%) of the UK population are projected to be aged 75 and over, compared with about one in 11 (9.1%) in mid-2022.

The statistics may be considered for economic projections and public services planning.

If taken into account by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the latest estimates could improve the “economic and fiscal outlook, and reduce borrowing by around £5 billion”, think tank the Resolution Foundation suggested.

The ONS stressed the figures are projections – not predictions or forecasts – because they are based on current and past trends and there is always a level of uncertainty over how the numbers could change as time goes on.