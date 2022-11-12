Jump to content

What the papers say – November 12

The papers look at allegations about culture within the Government and the latest from I’m a Celebrity…

PA Reporter
Saturday 12 November 2022 01:46
What the papers say – November 12 (PA)
What the papers say – November 12 (PA)
(PA Archive)

Fresh complaints of “traumatising” work culture set by a senior Tory are among the stories on the front pages.

The Guardian runs an exclusive report on allegations of bullying by Deputy PM and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab.

The iWeekend say the Prime Minister has decided to delay his growth plan as the UK “heads for recession”.

Recommended

The Daily Mirror and The Sun lead on Matt Hancock’s apology on I’m a Celebrity… for breaking Covid restrictions while health secretary.

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner says strikes in the public sector may “hurt the war on crime”, in a warning on the front page of The Daily Telegraph.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports the Met’s anti-terror chief Matt Jukes has been accused of “going woke” after wearing a menopause jacket at work.

The Times reports plans being considered by the Government would force care homes and hospitals to allow visitors in.

The Independent leads on Ukrainians in Kherson greeting soldiers entering the city after occupying Russian forces retreated from the city.

A deal that would put British officials in France in a bid to stop migrant crossings may be signed over the next week, according to the Daily Express.

FT Weekend leads on the downfall of the “once high-flying cryptocurrency group” FTX.

Recommended

And the Daily Star writes of a tiff between Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams and a contestant.

