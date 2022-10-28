Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

You need to pay nurses, patient tells Sunak during hospital visit

Catherine Poole, 77, challenged the Prime Minister when he arrived for a chat on her ward.

Dominic McGrath
Friday 28 October 2022 13:20
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to patient Catherine Poole during a visit to Croydon University Hospital, south London (Leon Neal/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to patient Catherine Poole during a visit to Croydon University Hospital, south London (Leon Neal/PA)
(PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak was confronted by a patient about nurses’ pay, during a visit to a hospital in Croydon.

Catherine Poole, a 77-year-old patient who is recovering from surgery, gave the Prime Minister a short lecture when he arrived for a chat on her ward.

The south Londoner, who told him she was hoping to go from home from Croydon University Hospital in south London in the coming days, was asked by Mr Sunak how the hospital’s nurses were looking after her.

You are not trying, you need to try harder

Patient Catherine Poole

As Mr Sunak crouched down to have a word with her, she could be heard telling the Prime Minister about pay for nurses.

Recommended

“You need to pay them,” Ms Poole instructed the Prime Minister.

Mr Sunak, wearing a mask as he toured the hospital, said his Government was trying.

“You are not trying, you need to try harder,” she told him.

Mr Sunak went on to say that the NHS was important.

“Yes, and look after it,” Ms Poole told him.

Thousands of nurses across the country are currently balloting on walk-outs, as healthcare workers call for a pay rise amid soaring inflation.

The NHS could also be in line for a further tightening of budgets, as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt eyes ways to fill a multi-billion pound fiscal black hole.

Mr Sunak dodged a question about nurses’ pay, when pushed by broadcasters following the exchange.

Asked if he was happy that nurses are not getting a real-term increase in pay, he said: “It is brilliant to be here at Croydon Hospital, to see the great work of the doctors and nurses here.

One of the priorities for my Government is going to be tackling the Covid backlogs and supporting the NHS.

“We face lots of challenges as a country, but I am confident that we can fix the economy and deliver on the promise of the 2019 manifesto, including having a stronger NHS.”

Mr Sunak received a more positive reaction from other patients.

Recommended

At one bed, 46-year-old Sreeja Gopalan told him: “I am waiting to see you.”

“I am proud of you,” she said, as she took a selfie with the Prime Minister.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in