What the papers say – February 8

Pressure mounting on Boris Johnson over an accusation against Sir Keir Starmer, his attempts to dampen leadership spill rumours and a warning to Russia are splashed across the front pages.

The i, Metro, The Independent and The Guardian all lead with Sir Keir’s run-in with an angry mob repeating the Prime Minister’s linking of the opposition leader to Jimmy Saville.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express splashes comments from the PM that he and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are “united”, while The Times gives top spot to Mr Johnson’s latest warning to Russia.

Waiting times for the NHS will get worse before they get better, according to health minister Edward Argar in the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Telegraph reports six North Sea oil and gas fields are expected to be approved this year in a “push back” against net zero goals.

Draft internet laws will stop children accessing pornography sites, reports the Daily Mail.

The Sun says West Ham’s Kurt Zouma may be prosecuted for animal abuse.

The Financial Times reports borrowing costs for the Greek and Italian governments are rising due to expectations the European Central Bank will raise interest rates.

And the Daily Star says an extra hour in bed may help readers lose weight.