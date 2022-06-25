What the papers say – June 25
Tory rebels are plotting another mutiny against the PM after the party’s disastrous loss in two by-elections, the front pages report.
Saturday’s papers concentrate on the fall-out from the Conservative party’s defeat in two crunch polls as Boris Johnson’s leadership faces fresh crisis.
The Daily Mirror pulls no punches on its front page, telling the Prime Minister to “Go now.”
The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian and The Times carry a similar message for the embattled PM, although it comes via Tory rebels who are reportedly plotting their next move to oust Mr Johnson.
The Independent similarly says the Prime Minister is in peril, with even MPs who supported him during the confidence vote a matter of weeks ago now telling the paper they have jumped ship.
The Daily Express takes a different stance, declaring the PM has vowed to “fight (the) next general election… and win!”.
The Health Secretary has accused Labour and the Liberal Democrats of having an “anti-Tory electoral pact”, the Daily Mail adds.
The Sun‘s front page claims Katie Price “was so cocky about dodging jail” she booked a trip to Thailand before her court hearing.
Elsewhere, FT Weekend and i weekend carry the US Supreme Court’s overruling of women’s constitutional right to abortion.
And the Daily Star reports on the risk of skin cancer to builders and others who work outdoors.
