Toastie-loving Starmer hits back at Badenoch’s claim sandwiches ‘not real food’

Toastie-loving Sir Keir Starmer views the sandwich as a “great British institution”, Downing Street has said after Kemi Badenoch dismissed the dish as “not real food”.

Number 10 said the Prime Minister was “surprised” to learn that his opposite number instead occasionally has a steak brought in for lunch after she spoke about her eating habits in an interview.

Speaking to the Spectator magazine, Ms Badenoch had claimed that sandwiches were “what you have for breakfast” and that she “will not touch bread if it’s moist”.

Asked whether the Prime Minister shared her views, Number 10 defended the sandwich as a “great British institution” which, according to the British Sandwich Association, brings in £8 billion a year to the UK economy.

Sir Keir’s official spokesman said he is “quite happy with a sandwich lunch” and is partial to a “tuna sandwich and occasionally a cheese toastie”.

“I think he was surprised to hear that the leader of the Opposition has a steak brought in for lunch,” the spokesman added.

In an interview published on Thursday, the Tory leader had said: “What’s a lunch break? Lunch is for wimps. I have food brought in and I work and eat at the same time. There’s no time… Sometimes I will get a steak… I’m not a sandwich person.”

She added: “I don’t think sandwiches are a real food, it’s what you have for breakfast. I will not touch bread if it’s moist.”

Former Conservative prime minister Rishi Sunak previously described himself as a “big sandwich person”, telling reporters during the 2024 election campaign that a “club sandwich” was one of his favourites.

Ms Badenoch swiftly attacked the Prime Minister’s response to her remarks in a post on social media, writing: “The PM has time to respond to my jokes about lunch… but no time for the farmers who produce our food.

“He refused to answer questions because he doesn’t care. It’s an ideological attack on farmers and will destroy lives.

“The Conservatives will reverse his cruel family farm tax.”