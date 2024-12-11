Tories question £13m extra funding for UN’s Gaza aid agency

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has been criticised by Tories after promising a further £13 million to the UN’s aid agency in Gaza.

The Prime Minister met UNRWA commissioner Philippe Lazzarini and committed the extra cash to support refugees in the occupied Palestinian territories (OPTs).

The Conservatives paused funding for UNRWA in office following allegations that members of its staff were linked to Hamas and involved in the October 7 atrocities on Israel.

The agency fired nine staff members in August after an internal investigation found they may have been involved in the Hamas-led attack.

By then, the new Labour government had resumed funding for the agency.

Following Sir Keir’s meeting with the aid agency chief on Wednesday, a Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister began by expressing his deep condolences for the many UNRWA staff who have been killed in conflict and they both agreed that more must be done to protect aid workers in Gaza.

“The commissioner thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s resolute support for UNRWA, and they both underscored the importance of upholding international humanitarian law.

“On funding, the Prime Minister committed to an additional £13 million to UNRWA to support vital services for Palestinian refugees in the OPTs and the region.

“The two reiterated the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages and an increase of humanitarian aid.

“They agreed to continue to work together with international partners to strive for peace in the Middle East.”

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel said: “Securing the release of hostages in Gaza, getting more aid in to alleviate the humanitarian crisis faced and establishing a sustainable peace must be a priority for the Government.

“The Prime Minister needs to explain how these priorities were advanced in his discussions with Philippe Lazzarini.

“UNRWA had to fire nine staff after investigations into their involvement in the appalling attack on Israel on October 7 last year. All links to the Hamas terrorist group must be severed.”

She said the UN must ensure “adequate vetting of personnel and activities”, adding: “Ministers have now committed more taxpayers’ money to UNWRA, but they need to prove to us that the £21 million of funding they released in summer reached those most in need.

“There are deeply worrying reports that criminal gangs are ambushing aid in Gaza.

“It would be unacceptable for British aid to be abused, used by terrorists, or if it failed to reach the most in need civilians.“

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick said: “The UK Government should not be providing any aid to UNRWA until it has ridded itself of Hamas operatives.”