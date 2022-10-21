Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Stability of UK economy in Ireland’s interest, country’s finance minister says

Paschal Donohoe said he hopes close cooperation between the two countries can resume with a new UK Prime Minister.

Michelle Devane
Friday 21 October 2022 10:35
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)
(PA Wire)

Ireland’s Finance Minister has said it is in Ireland’s interest that the UK economy is stable in the wake of the departure of Liz Truss as Prime Minister.

Paschal Donohoe said he hopes the Irish Government can build on the friendship that exists between the two countries with whomever is the next prime minister.

In recent days and weeks, Irish ministers had emphasised how Ireland is closely linked to the UK economy and the need for stability ahead of what is expected to be a difficult winter.

“The matter of who leads the Conservative party or who is the next Prime Minister is clearly a matter for those who are voting in it. I’ll leave that to them,” Mr Donohoe told Irish broadcaster RTE Radio 1’s Morning Ireland programme.

“The events of the last few days emphasise to me two things about Government and politics: consequence and cost.”

Recommended

He said it proves that it does matter who is making decisions and the decisions that are made have an effect on a country and on an economy.

“It really matters to Ireland that the UK is doing well, that they are stable and their economy is growing,” he said.

“And we hope there’s a prime minister in place and we expect there will be that we can resume close cooperation and build on the friendship that’s there between our two countries.”

Irish premier Micheal Martin on Thursday called for a new British prime minister be selected quickly in order to bring about stability following Ms Truss’s resignation.

The Taoiseach told reporters in Brussels that “we would like to see the UK system, within its capacity, to be in a position to have a successor selected as quickly as possible”.

Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney expressed frustration on Thursday evening at “being back to instability again”, referring to tensions around the Northern Ireland Protocol and its impact on Northern Ireland.

Ms Truss’s resignation has raised concerns about the progress that had been made on reaching a breakthrough on the protocol, and on closer relations between the British and Irish governments.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in