Sunak: Media industry that holds governments to account ‘strengthens democracy’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A media industry that holds governments to account “strengthens democracy” and “enriches society”, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, as he emphasised the importance of freedom of speech and a free press in the UK.

Mr Sunak opened the Society of Editors 25th anniversary conference on Tuesday with a keynote speech, in which he admitted journalists and politicians will “always clash” but acknowledged the importance of the media industry in holding power to account.

The Prime Minister said: “When the media holds governments accountable, exposes corruption, and gives new voices a platform, it strengthens democracy. It enriches society. It builds the habits of freedom.”

He added: “I will say that politicians and the media will always clash, it’s a law of nature, as much as night follows day. And I won’t always like what you write, or the questions that you ask, I won’t always agree with what you say, or the way that you represent the Government. But that’s OK.”

He joked that, in response, journalists might not enjoy the Prime Minister “always finding a way to mention that inflation is going down”.

He continued: “It’s your job to hold us to account, and for all we might clash, I know how important your role is. So please keep doing what you’re doing, constantly questioning, investigating and seeking the truth. Because as long as the British media thrives, so will British democracy.”

The Prime Minister jokingly referred to himself as a “defence champion and devout Swiftie” as he reflected on Tuesday’s various front page stories including defence spending figures and Taylor Swift’s favourite London pubs.

Editors, academics, lawyers and journalists came together at the conference in central London to debate the key opportunities and challenges facing the journalism industry.

A range of panel discussions including the future of artificial intelligence and journalism, restoring trust between the press and the police, and engaging audiences in an election year, will take place across the day.

The Prime Minister criticised the “chilling effect, or so-called cancel culture” in the UK and said: “That’s not what this country stands for.

“Democracy depends on the ability to air our views, and to challenge and interrogate people’s standpoints, and to learn from different perspectives and experiences.

“And if we value a liberal, pluralistic society, we cannot allow one group of people to say their experiences are more important than others.”

The conference opened with a minute’s silence to remember the journalists who died around the world in 2023.

Mr Sunak also paid tribute to them in his speech, as well as “all those suffering around the world in the name of freedom and democracy”, ahead of World Press Freedom Day on Friday.

He acknowledged the dangers facing the media industry and global populations, including “authoritarian states” who have a “shared antipathy to our values”, and emphasised that the opportunities presented by technology should “not be exploited by the enemies of democracy”.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer will address the conference on Tuesday afternoon.