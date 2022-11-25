Another Tory MP to stand down as party struggles to overcome polling slump
Sir Gary Streeter, who has comfortably held South West Devon since 1997, says he believes the Prime Minister will recover from ‘recent challenges’.
A veteran Conservative has become the latest of Rishi Sunak’s MPs to announce they will not run at the next election as the Tories struggle to recover from a polling slump.
Sir Gary Streeter, who has comfortably won in South West Devon since its conception in 1997, said he believes the Prime Minister “will recover strongly from recent challenges”.
But the former frontbencher said a local replacement in the constituency must be selected “to give us the best chance of holding this seat”.
In the 2019 general election under Boris Johnson’s leadership, Sir Gary won the seat by 21,430 votes over second-placed Labour.
He is the fifth Conservative MP to say they will be standing down ahead of the next general election, which will be no later than January 2025.
The former shadow international development secretary wrote to his constituency association saying he will “not be seeking re-election at the next general election, whenever it comes”.
“It has been an honour and privilege to represent this constituency for over 30 years, but the time has come for me to stop back and let a younger person take over,” the 67-year-old said.
“I very much hope that a local candidate will be chosen to give us the best chance of holding this seat.
“I have great confidence that under Rishi Sunak’s leadership our country will recover strongly from recent challenges.”
Senior Conservatives including Chloe Smith and William Wragg have also this week announced they will not be running for re-election.
The party is braced for a growing exodus as opinion polls put the Conservatives as facing an almighty challenge to recover their popularity.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.