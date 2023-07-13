Starmer tells Sunak Labour’s support for Nato ‘unshakeable’ during Commons clash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Keir Starmer insisted Labour’s commitment to Nato is “unshakeable” as he clashed with Rishi Sunak in the House of Commons.

The Labour leader described the alliance as a “cornerstone of British security” in a week that saw Conservative MPs posting social media attacks on his party’s defence policy.

Prime Minister Mr Sunak was heckled by Opposition MPs as he claimed Sir Keir’s statement showed a “newfound affection” for Nato, with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle repeatedly having to intervene to calm tempers.

The exchanges came after Mr Sunak made a statement to the chamber on this week’s Nato summit in Lithuania.

Sir Keir said Nato nations are “united” in their collective support for Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and the belief “victory will come to the Ukrainian people” against Russia.

He said: “Labour’s commitment to Nato is unshakeable. It’s an achievement of this party, a cornerstone of British security for 74 years.

“Therefore I welcome the progress made in Vilnius this week, in particular the commitment to strengthen the collective defence of this continent – regional plans, greater intelligence co-operation, improved readiness.

“This will put us all on a better footing to react quickly to modern threats.”

Sir Keir stressed Labour’s support for Ukraine’s aim of joining Nato, adding: “It’s important we are clear to the people of Ukraine who fight so bravely for their future, the question is not if Ukraine joins Nato but when Ukraine joins Nato.

“It’s important we are clear that even if there’s a change of government in the UK there will never be a change in Britain’s resolve, no change in our support for Ukraine, no change in our commitment to the security of Britain and our allies.”

Sir Keir advised MPs to choose their words “wisely”, saying: “I would ask the Prime Minister when he rises whether he’s prepared to correct the record in this House in relation to a social media statement he made last night that Labour didn’t want him to attend the summit this week.

“On the contrary, we were delighted that he was there because in an evermore dangerous world we must be united and Nato must be co-ordinated, ready to adapt and ready to strengthen.”

Mr Sunak said it was a “bit rich to attack me” for missing Prime Minister’s Questions given he was attending the Nato summit.

Sir Lindsay intervened to calm heckling from both sides, with Mr Sunak adding: “I think the point has been made.

“I welcome (Sir Keir’s) I think newfound affection for the Nato alliance, having sat for long years next to someone who wanted to…”

Sir Lindsay again had to intervene before Mr Sunak said: “I think you can tell from the volume of noise they don’t like it, Mr Speaker, but it’s the truth.”

He added: “The reality is this: for long years (Sir Keir) did sit there next to someone (former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn) who didn’t support Nato, who wanted to scrap Trident and abolish our armed forces, so that’s what the record is.”

Mr Sunak welcomed Labour’s support for Ukraine and reiterated Nato membership is a “question of when, not if”.

Other Labour MPs were unhappy with the Prime Minister’s comments, with former minister Kevin Brennan telling the Commons: “He knows the absolutely seminal role that was played by the post-war Labour Government and in particular foreign secretary Ernest Bevin in the creation of Nato.”

After murmurs from the Conservative benches, the Cardiff West MP added: “I suggest they read some history books. He also knows that Labour’s policy of support for Nato is as strong now as it was 75 years ago.

“Will he instead welcome that fact and work in a statesmanlike way with the Leader of the Opposition and in the national interest?”

The Prime Minister replied: “I wasn’t quibbling at all with the leadership shown by Labour politicians 75 years ago, I was quibbling with the one shown by them just a few years ago.”

Asked what the purpose would be of delaying Ukraine’s acceptance into Nato beyond the end of hostilities with Russia, Mr Sunak referred to remarks from the alliance’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, and said accession was a matter of conditions and not timing.

He added: “There are requirements on all Nato members when it comes to areas like modernisation, governance and interoperability, which now Ukraine is firmly on the path towards fulfilling.”