Starmer says he ‘understands’ why people use private healthcare

Sir Keir Starmer said he would not criticise people who chose to use private schools or private healthcare.

The Labour leader differed sharply from the Prime Minister on the issue of private healthcare during Tuesday night’s debate, when he said he would not use it if a family member was faced with a long wait for NHS care.

During a visit to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard on Wednesday, Sir Keir said his answer was based on his experience with his mother, who received NHS care for Still’s Disease for much of her life.

Asked whether he thought it was wrong for people to use their wealth to “jump the queue” with health and education, the Labour leader told reporters: “I’m not going to criticise anybody who wants to send their children to private school.

“I understand many families work hard, save hard in order to be able to do so. Equally with private health.

“But when it comes to the health service, I fundamentally believe in the NHS. My mum was very, very ill for all of her life, I know what acute care looks like because I’ve been there with my mum in high dependency units and I have every faith and confidence in relation to acute care in the NHS.”

During Tuesday’s debate, Rishi Sunak said he would use private healthcare if a family member was on a long waiting list, but did not have an opportunity to expand on his answer.