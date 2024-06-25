Four men arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass at Rishi Sunak’s home

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass at the Prime Minister’s constituency home in Kirby Sigston, North Yorkshire Police said.

The men were detained at around 12.40pm before being escorted off the property and arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

The force added that the men included one 52-year-old from London, one 43-year-old from Bolton, one 21-year-old from Manchester, and one 20-year-old from Chichester.

They remain in police custody and inquiries are ongoing.

A video has been released by protest group Youth Demand showing a young man entering the Prime Minister’s property and appearing to defecate in a lake.

The group said the action was a “parting gift” for the Prime Minister and the Conservative Government.

In a press release, the group identified the man in the video as Oliver, 21, a student from Manchester, and included a statement from him.

“We have so much to thank the Tories for: from crumbling schools, shit in the rivers and a collapsing NHS; to creating a nation with more food banks than McDonalds and 4.3 million UK children living in poverty,” he said.

“From allowing their mates to get filthy rich from selling weapons to battle-test on toddlers in Gaza, or by drilling for more oil as the world burns – it’s quite a legacy!”

Youth Demand describes itself as a campaign calling for an arms embargo on Israel, as well as for the Government to revoke all new oil and gas licences granted since 2021.

Earlier this year the Prime Minister condemned the group after it staged a demonstration outside the home of Labour leader Keir Starmer.

The demonstrators hung a banner outside Sir Keir’s house that read: “Starmer stop the killing” surrounded by red hand prints.

It is not the first time the Prime Minister’s home has been targeted by protesters.

In August last year four Greenpeace protesters were arrested and charged with criminal damage after allegedly climbing on to the roof of Mr Sunak’s home in Kirby Sigston.

His west London home was subject to a demonstration by Just Stop Oil in November last year.