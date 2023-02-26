Jump to content

What the papers say – February 26

The Prime Minister is trying to finalise a deal with the EU to fix issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol but is facing criticism from some Tories.

PA Reporter
Sunday 26 February 2023 01:37
A collection of British newspapers (Pete Byrne/PA)
A collection of British newspapers (Pete Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

Rishi Sunak’s plan for a new deal with the EU makes the front pages of several of the Sunday papers.

The Sunday Telegraph says the Prime Minister is poised to scrap Boris Johnson’s Northern Ireland Protocol Bill and is facing a growing rebellion among Conservative MPs.

Mr Sunak is also the focus of the Sunday Mirror front page which has an appeal from an 11-year-old Ukrainian boy to be allowed to join his dad in the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

The Observer says Police Federation figures show roughly one in 100 police officers in England and Wales faced criminal charges last year alone.

The Sunday Express reports on a planned Government crackdown on lawyers “stringing out” asylum claims in order to maximise their earnings.

And a British Satanist group is trying to attract new members with initiatives including a Bake Off style event, Daily Star Sunday says.

