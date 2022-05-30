What the papers say – May 30
Reported modelling predicting major power shortages in winter is featured among Monday’s front pages.
The front pages span the partygate fallout, Royal happenings and concerns over energy supply.
Partygate is piling pressure on the Prime Minister, according to The Independent, while the i reports Mr Johnson is planning a “bonfire” of EU laws to appease rebel Tories.
The Times reports that deteriorating gas supply could cause power cuts to six million homes in winter.
Twelve million people will celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at street parties, according to the Daily Mail.
Meanwhile, The Sun reports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have renewed their lease on Frogmore Cottage.
The Daily Telegraph says a post-Brexit scheme will offer visas for some of the world’s top university graduates.
A leaked Government report “decries” 30 years of racist laws in the origins of the Windrush scandal, according to The Guardian.
The Daily Express leads on “calls to fine patients” for missing doctor appointments.
The use of tear-gas on football fans at the Champions League final in Paris is front page of the Daily Mirror and Metro.
Global inflation is prompting the “widest push” to raise interest rates in decades, according to the Financial Times.
And the Daily Star leads on the death of jockey Lester Piggott.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.