What the papers say – May 30

Reported modelling predicting major power shortages in winter is featured among Monday’s front pages.

PA Reporter
Monday 30 May 2022 03:14
The front pages span the partygate fallout, Royal happenings and concerns over energy supply.

Partygate is piling pressure on the Prime Minister, according to The Independent, while the i reports Mr Johnson is planning a “bonfire” of EU laws to appease rebel Tories.

The Times reports that deteriorating gas supply could cause power cuts to six million homes in winter.

Twelve million people will celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at street parties, according to the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have renewed their lease on Frogmore Cottage.

The Daily Telegraph says a post-Brexit scheme will offer visas for some of the world’s top university graduates.

A leaked Government report “decries” 30 years of racist laws in the origins of the Windrush scandal, according to The Guardian.

The Daily Express leads on “calls to fine patients” for missing doctor appointments.

The use of tear-gas on football fans at the Champions League final in Paris is front page of the Daily Mirror and Metro.

Global inflation is prompting the “widest push” to raise interest rates in decades, according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star leads on the death of jockey Lester Piggott.

