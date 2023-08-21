Rishi Sunak would not have attended men’s World Cup final either, says minister

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Prime Minister would not have attended the men’s World Cup final either, as his schedule is “so busy”, an education minister has said.

England’s Lionesses made history by making it to the final of the World Cup but remained one step from victory after losing 1-0 to Spain on Sunday.

Notably absent during the match were Rishi Sunak and the Prince of Wales, who is also the president of the Football Association, sparking criticism there should have been top-level representation at such a national moment.

Making an appearance on Sky News on Monday morning, Claire Coutinho was asked whether the PM and William’s absence suggested they are just paying lip service to the women’s game.

I’m sure he (Rishi Sunak) would have loved to have been there Claire Coutinho

She said: “No, I don’t think so. So the Foreign Secretary was there and the DCMS (Department for Culture, Media and Sport) Secretary (Lucy Frazer) was also there.

“This Government was represented. And I know that the Prime Minister would have loved to have been there but he’s also got a huge amount of work to do.

“And I think the travel time is probably difficult. But I know how proud he is of the Lionesses. We all are. It’s an amazing achievement to get to a World Cup final. It’s absolutely extraordinary.”

On whether Mr Sunak would have got on a plane if it was the men’s World Cup final, she said: “I don’t think he would have because his schedule is so busy and I know that from working with him, but I do know how proud he is of the Lionesses like we all are. It’s such a tremendous achievement. It was absolutely just brilliant to see.”

The education minister also told LBC Radio the PM is a “huge football fan” and that he supports his hometown team Southampton FC.

On the Women’s World Cup final, she said: “I’m sure he (Rishi Sunak) would have loved to have been there. He’s a huge football fan. And he’s got two daughters. And he’s been so excited about the Lionesses.”

On which football team he supports, Ms Coutinho added: “The Southampton team. Is that the Saints? Yeah, he is a big Saints fan.”