Rishi Sunak to thank military personnel for service over the festive season

The Prime Minister is to address military personnel in Scotland as he pays tribute to Army, Navy and RAF servicemen and women who are giving up time with their families over the festive period to be on duty.

Rishi Sunak will sit for a cup of tea with personnel on Monday and hear stories of their work over the last year to support the security of people in Scotland and the wider UK.

Scotland’s defence industry has more than 10,000 employees and is a leading force in securing the long-term future of UK shipbuilding, with eight new frigates being constructed on the Clyde and five Type 31 Frigates at Rosyth.

The Rosyth ships will sustain around 2,500 jobs, with around half in Scotland and the other half throughout the rest of the UK.

Mr Sunak will also host a video call with members of the armed forces who are abroad over Christmas.

He is expected to wish them a happy Christmas and tell them their commitment will be at the front and centre of his mind during the festive season.

Last Christmas around 6,000 UK marines, soldiers, sailors and aviators were deployed across the world, serving in 33 military operations in 28 countries.