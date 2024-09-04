Hundreds deported on planes since Government came to power, Starmer says

Support truly

Hundreds of people have been deported on planes since the new Government took office, Sir Keir Starmer said as he defended cancelling the Rwanda plan and shutting the Bibby Stockholm barge.

The Prime Minister said both measures were “gimmicks” and his Government would not waste money on similar measures in trying to tackle illegal immigration.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir said: “Unlike the party opposite, we won’t waste money on gimmicks.

“That’s why within days we ended the Rwanda scheme, we announced the launch of our border security force and we are preparing legislation to introduce counterterrorism powers to tackle gangs.

“In the first two months we removed more than 400 people on planes who had no right to be here.

“Compare that with the four volunteers sent to Rwanda that cost £700 million.”

A Home Office source said there had been 12 returns flights in the last two months, including the largest-ever chartered return flight.

Destinations include Brazil, Vietnam and Albania.

Weeks after taking office the Home Office announced it had deported 46 foreign criminals and illegal migrants to Vietnam and Timor-Leste on its first charter flight, under a returns agreement.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the Government was taking “quick and decisive action”.

In the first quarter of 2024, almost one in five registered arrivals on small boats were from Vietnam, the highest number of any nationality.

Labour MP for South Dorset, Lloyd Hatton, had welcomed the closure of the Bibby Stockholm barge in his constituency.

It had housed migrants since August 2023, until Labour announced within weeks of taking power that it would close the facility as part of a move to save £7.7 billion in costs.

It forecast that extending the contract beyond January 2025 would cost more than £20 million.

He said: “We all know this barge was a gimmick.

“First it arrived late, second it cost the taxpayer a fortune.

“Third it was laden with fire and disease risks, and fourth it likely contributed to the death of a 27-year-old asylum seeker on board.”