Sunak in Scotland to thank military for service over Christmas

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak will pay tribute to the British armed forces when he addresses military personnel in Scotland.

The Prime Minister will travel to Scotland on Monday to praise members of the RAF, Army and Navy who will spend time away from their families this Christmas while on duty.

While there, Mr Sunak will have a cup of tea with personnel and is also expected to video call members of the armed forces stationed overseas.

He will wish them a happy Christmas and praise their commitment to duty, Number 10 said.

Last Christmas, around 6,000 marines, soldiers, sailors and aviators were deployed around the world across 28 countries.