Sunak ‘to cap number of students taking low-value degrees’

The Prime Minister will reportedly impose limits on courses that do not have a high proportion of graduates getting a professional job.

Nina Lloyd
Friday 14 July 2023 23:13
Plans to cap the number of students who can take ‘low-value’ university degrees are set to be announced (PA)
(PA Archive)

Rishi Sunak is reportedly set to announce plans to cap the number of students who can take “low-value” university degrees.

Limits would be imposed on courses that do not have a high proportion of graduates getting a professional job, pursuing further studies or starting a business, the Guardian reported.

If implemented, the policy would restrict student applications in England for the first time since the Government scrapped the previous numbers cap in 2015.

Labour wants to smash the class ceiling while the Conservatives simply want to reinforce it

Labour spokesperson

The Guardian reported the plans would be announced as soon as Monday.

Opposition parties criticised the measures on Friday, saying they would make it harder for young people to achieve their aspirations.

A Labour spokesperson said: “After 13 years of failure in education, all the Conservatives and this out-of-touch Prime Minister have to offer are yet more barriers to young people’s aspirations – rather than working to raise standards and outcomes.

“The difference between our parties couldn’t be clearer: Labour wants to smash the class ceiling while the Conservatives simply want to reinforce it.”

Munira Wilson, the Liberal Democrats’ education spokesperson, said: “Rishi Sunak is so out of ideas that he’s dug up a new version of a policy the Conservatives have announced and then unannounced twice over.

Universities don’t want this. It’s a cap on aspiration, making it harder for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to go on to further study.”

The Department for Education has been contacted for comment.

