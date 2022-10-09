What the papers say – October 9

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The papers continue to report on feuds within the Conservative Party.

The Sunday Telegraph says the Prime Minister has told Tory MPs to “unite or face disaster”, while The Independent reports she is attempting to “sideline” the Home Secretary to loosen immigration rules.

The Sunday Express and the Mail on Sunday report an ally of the PM has called rebel MP Michael Gove a “sadist”.

The Observer and the Sunday Times lead on an explosion that badly damaged the key bridge linking the Crimea to Russia.

The Sunday Mirror and Sunday People lead on the death of serial killer Peter Tobin.

The Sun on Sunday writes of dancer Abbie Quinnen’s “heartbreak” as she tells the paper she was dumped by Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard.

And the Daily Star says William Shatner has revealed “tummy trouble” on stage.