Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

We must demonstrate that democracy delivers, Truss to say

The Prime Minister is to tell world leaders in a United Nations speech that they cannot be complacent.

Sam Blewett
Wednesday 21 September 2022 22:20
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Toby Melville/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Toby Melville/PA)
(PA Wire)

Liz Truss will warn democracies they must deliver for their citizens on safety and the economy or they will “fall behind” in the battle for survival against autocracy.

The Prime Minister was to tell world leaders in a United Nations speech that they cannot be complacent as free societies face a “real struggle” against authoritarianism.

Speaking in New York two days after the Queen’s funeral, Ms Truss was to praise the monarch for having “symbolised the post-war values” that the UN was founded on.

She was to invoke the Queen’s speech to the annual general assembly in 1957 on delivering on the ideals of sovereignty and human rights.

There is a real struggle going on between different forms of society - between democracies and autocracies

Prime Minister Liz Truss

Recommended

“Now we must show that will. We must fight to defend those ideals. And we must deliver on them for all our people,” Ms Truss was to say.

And the Prime Minister was to target President Vladimir Putin’s Russia and other authoritarian regimes, as she also seeks to increase vigilance against the threat from China.

Ms Truss was to say that the UK’s strength comes “from the strong foundations of freedom and democracy” while in contrast “autocracies sow the seeds of their own demise by suppressing their citizens”.

“Autocracies are fundamentally rigid and unable to adapt. Any short-term gains are eroded in the long term because these societies stifle the aspiration and creativity which are vital to long-term growth,” her speech sent out in advance by Downing Street said.

“But we cannot simply assume there will be a democratic future.

“There is a real struggle going on between different forms of society – between democracies and autocracies. Unless democratic societies deliver on the economy and security our citizens expect, we will fall behind.

“We need to keep improving and renewing what we do for the new era, demonstrating that democracy delivers.”

With the Russian president seen as holding phoney referendums, Ms Truss was set to accuse him of “desperately trying to claim the mantle of democracy for a regime without human rights or freedoms”.

Recommended

The Prime Minister will say that progress as a “new Britain for a new era” begins with economic growth and building an economy that “rewards enterprise and attracts investment”.

But it also means “securing affordable and reliable supplies of energy” and “cutting off the toxic power and pipelines from authoritarian regimes”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in