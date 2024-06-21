Jump to content

In Pictures: Sunak aims to sweet talk voters but it’s far from a piece of cake

The Prime Minister was in Wales handing out cake while Labour leader Sir Starmer headed for Scotland.

PA Reporter
Friday 21 June 2024 19:27
Rishi Sunak handed out Bara Brith cake to the media during a visit to a farm shop in Mold on Friday (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rishi Sunak handed out Bara Brith cake to the media during a visit to a farm shop in Mold on Friday (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak handed out Bara Brith cake to the media in Wales today but his campaigning continued to be overshadowed by the scandal around betting allegations.

The Prime Minister faced further questions on gambling by Conservative candidates, failing in his attempts to move on from the scandal during a campaign visit to Wales.

Meanwhile, on a visit north of the border, where he is looking to cement Labour’s resurgence, Sir Keir Starmer rubbished the idea of entering negotiations on another independence referendum if the SNP wins a majority of Scottish seats at the election.

