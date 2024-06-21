In Pictures: Sunak aims to sweet talk voters but it’s far from a piece of cake

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak handed out Bara Brith cake to the media in Wales today but his campaigning continued to be overshadowed by the scandal around betting allegations.

The Prime Minister faced further questions on gambling by Conservative candidates, failing in his attempts to move on from the scandal during a campaign visit to Wales.

Meanwhile, on a visit north of the border, where he is looking to cement Labour’s resurgence, Sir Keir Starmer rubbished the idea of entering negotiations on another independence referendum if the SNP wins a majority of Scottish seats at the election.