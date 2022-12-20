Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sunak to spend Christmas in Yorkshire

The Prime Minister, who represents Richmond in North Yorkshire, will enjoy Christmas and Boxing Day in his local constituency.

Dominic McGrath
Tuesday 20 December 2022 13:01
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty look at the Christmas tree outside No10. The Prime Minister and his family will spend Christmas in Yorkshire (Toby Melville/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty look at the Christmas tree outside No10. The Prime Minister and his family will spend Christmas in Yorkshire (Toby Melville/PA)
(PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak will spend his first Christmas as Prime Minister in Yorkshire, Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister, who represents Richmond in North Yorkshire, will enjoy Christmas and Boxing Day in the surrounds of his local constituency.

His official spokesman told reporters: “The PM will be in his constituency in Yorkshire for Christmas and Boxing Day. And he’ll be based between Yorkshire and No 10 during the Christmas and New Year period.”

Mr Sunak is not expected to be planning any holidays away during the festive season, with No 10 telling reporters that he would not be leaving the UK.

“As you’d expect he won’t be working a normal day on Christmas or Boxing Day but he will be updated on the urgent issues but I think he’s planning to work the majority outside those times,” the spokesman said.

Recommended

There had been some speculation that Mr Sunak could use the Christmas break to pay a visit to California, where he used to live and where he reportedly had hoped to spend the festive season last year.

As Chancellor last December, Mr Sunak visited the US state on a work trip before returning early amid concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and the impact on businesses.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in