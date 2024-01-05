Two teenage boys arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of Harry Pitman

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of 16-year-old Harry Pitman in north London on New Year’s Eve.

The Metropolitan Police said a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old remain in custody after attending a west London police station on Thursday.

Police said Harry was involved in a “fight with another male” shortly before 11.40pm on December 31 at Primrose Hill that ended with “the stab wound that took his life”, adding there was “no racial or gang element” to the incident.

They added that Harry had been with a group of friends near the viewing platform on Primrose Hill where they had gathered to watch the New Year fireworks.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a fast-paced investigation and my team is working around the clock to identify those responsible.

“This is clearly a significant development and we are keeping Harry’s family informed.

“Our inquiries so far have established that there was no racial or gang element to this incident, it appears to have been a spontaneous fight between two people who didn’t know each other, that quickly escalated to extreme violence.

“Despite having made arrests, I am still very keen to hear from anyone who has footage or information that could assist our investigation, particularly if you can name any of the people in the images.

“I would also like to thank everyone who has come forward so far, the response from the public has been exceptional. Please continue to come forward if you can help.”

Three males earlier arrested in connection with the murder – aged 16, 15 and 18 – were released on bail pending further inquiries.