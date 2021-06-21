Charles ‘won’t let Archie be a prince’ as he plans slimmed down monarchy when he takes throne

In a stunning revelation, Prince Charles has allegedly declared that his grandson Archie will never be a prince.

On Sunday, the Daily Mail reported that the heir to the throne has said that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s two-year-old son won’t have any place among the frontline Royals as he plans a slimmed-down monarchy after he becomes King.

Quoting a source close to the Sussexes, the Daily Mail said that Prince Charles has told the couple “that he will change key legal documents to ensure that Archie cannot get the title he would once have inherited by right.”

The anonymous source said: “Harry and Meghan were told Archie would never be a Prince, even when Charles became King.”

The move comes after months of behind the scenes discussions. It was reported that the Sussexes have levelled “bitter accusations” at the Royal Family after this move.

Prince Charles, it was reported, is determined to limit the number of key Royals, “believing the public does not wish to pay for an ever-expanding Monarchy.”

These revelations come amid a series of claims by Robert Lacey, the Royal biographer, whose newly revised book Battle Of The Brothers claims that “Prince William in effect threw Harry out of their combined Royal household following complaints that Meghan had been bullying their aides.” Markle has denied these accusations and called them a “smear campaign.”

The Daily Mail also reported that the book says that “William believed Meghan was stealing his beloved brother away from him and felt hurt and betrayed by Harry.”

The full details of Prince Charles’ plan for the slimmed-down monarchy have not been revealed to date, The Mail concluded. “But it has been speculated that only heirs to the throne and their immediate families will receive full titles, financial support from the public purse through the Sovereign Grant and police protection funded by the taxpayer.”

The move has shocked the Sussexes who are “shocked” to find that Prince Charles will change legal instruments known as the “Letters Patent to exclude Archie and others.”