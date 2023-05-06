Charles and George point at RAF aircraft 70 years apart

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There were touching similarities between Prince George and his grandfather enjoying the military flypast 70 years apart.

Images from Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953 show a young Charles on the Buckingham Palace balcony pointing at the Royal Air Force flypast.

New images of Prince George show him enjoying the scaled-down flypast on the very same balcony.

Pictures show the eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales pointing at the aircraft during the two-and-a-half-minute display.

The young royal can be seen enjoying the flyover with one of the King’s other Pages of Honour on the balcony.

The RAF’s Red Arrows display team trailed red, white and blue smoke as their Hawk jets flew over the crowds gathered on The Mall and outside the palace.

More than 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force had been due to take part in the flypast, but “unsuitable weather conditions” meant that plan had to be abandoned.

Instead, helicopters from the three services and the Red Arrows took part in the display which lasted for around two-and-a-half minutes.