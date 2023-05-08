What the papers say – May 8

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The papers on the bank holiday Monday predominantly focus on the Coronation Concert of the night before.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Express and The Sun all feature the Prince of Wales’ on-stage tribute to his father.

The Daily Mail, The Times and the Daily Mirror carry the same line.

Adopting a slightly different angle, the i carries a poll which found Brits are narrowly divided over whether the King should be more vocal and campaign on political issues that he believes in.

Away from the pomp and pageantry, The Guardian reports that NHS patients are developing cancer due to long waits, according to a top GP.

And the Daily Star is on a different planet, writing that women have reportedly been found to make better astronauts.