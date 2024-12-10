William reveals large-scale royal Christmas plans during visit to regiment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Prince of Wales has revealed how he will celebrate Christmas with 45 people this year, admitting he is looking forward to but “not ready” for the festive season.

Heir to the throne William was attending a seasonal event for families of 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment, in his role as colonel-in-chief, at Bulford, Wiltshire, on Tuesday.

William, the Princess of Wales and their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – are expected to join the King and Queen and extended family for a traditional royal Christmas at Charles’s private estate in Norfolk.

As part of the visit, William sat down and chatted to soldiers and their families before handing out bags of presents to children around a Christmas tree.

He told one family “Am I ready for Christmas? No, no way am I ready”.

William told others he was looking forward to spending it with 45 members of his family “all in one room” but said they are “normally spread out”.

The prince was presented with two cards the children had made for him, as well as a portrait drawn by Karson Heighway, 10.

He put the picture, drawn with crayons on a sticky note, in his pocket, laughing: “I look like I have five nostrils.”

Leah St Clair-Lewis, from the WRVS, discussed her role within services welfare with William before talking about their dogs.

“We spoke about what he was up to for Christmas and enjoying walks with his dogs at Sandringham,” Mrs St Clair-Lewis said.

“He said there will 45 of them under one roof for Christmas.

“He didn’t say whether that was just for one day or over the Christmas period. They must need a very long table.”

Her husband, Sgt Alun Lewis, had previously attended an Army course with William in 2006.

“It was a crew commander course when he did his stint in the Army,” he said.

William was asked for parenting advice from Megan Ireland and Cpt Ed Ireland, the parents of the youngest attendee – five-week-old Rupert Ireland.

Cpt Ireland said: “He said he wasn’t giving us advice.

“He was asking us about the sleepless nights and said they get better.

“He said best of luck, it will all be fine.”

William admired the woollen jumper, knitted in the colours of the regiment, worn by Rupert.

The royal spoke to families, dressed in Christmas outfits, on 10 tables – remarking that he liked the festive jumpers.

“I will have to get one,” he said.

Sgt Sam Murray, who has served with the Mercian regiment for 20 years, spoke to William as son Karson drew his portrait.

“He asked what my children wanted for Christmas,” Sgt Murray said.

“He said he is not organised himself.”

The royal family traditionally walk to church together on the morning of December 25, greeting well-wishers on the way, before enjoying a Christmas lunch with all the trimmings afterwards at Sandringham House.

In the past, the King has invited the Waleses, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their children, the Duke of York and ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, and his nieces Zara Tindall and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their young families.

Camilla’s son, food writer Tom Parker Bowles – who has two children – revealed he is on the guest list for the first time after the King and Queen’s difficult year, with Charles and daughter-in-law Kate both diagnosed with cancer.

“My mum said ‘I’d love you to come, I haven’t had Christmas with you for a long time’,” he told the Daily Telegraph.

Camilla’s daughter Laura Lopes, who has three children, could also be there.

On arrival, William met regimental mascot Private Derby XXXIII, an 18-month-old Swaledale ram.

The ram was selected by the Duke of Devonshire from his flock at the Chatsworth estate and is the only regimental animal requiring two handlers.

William asked what Derby would be doing over the Christmas period and was told he would be returning to Chatsworth to join a field of ewes.

“He has quite a fun Christmas,” William said.

Kejhan Sanganoo, seven, presented William with a Christmas card he had made for him to the surprise of parents Aran and Mekeje Sanganoo.

The card, featuring stuck-on felt stars and Christmas trees, read “Ho ho ho. Merry Christmas!”

Colour sergeant Aran Sanganoo said: “He was asking us about our plans for Christmas and what we are up to as a family.

“He was really happy with the card. We didn’t know he was making it.

“I went to get him from the craft table here and saw he had the card for the prince.”

William spent time at each of the tables and presented six children with a bag containing pencils, a highlighter, sticky notes and a ball featuring the logo of the Mercian regiment.

As he left one table he remarked: “It is like speed dating, going round every table. I’m trying to make sure I speak to everybody.”