Prince George ‘went crazy’ for Craig David’s sequined outfit at Platinum Party

The R&B star recalled his performance and meeting with Prince of Wales while appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show.

Alex Green
Thursday 17 November 2022 21:00
Craig David performs during the BBC's Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)
Craig David performs during the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Craig David has said the Prince of Wales told him Prince George “was going crazy” for his blue sequined outfit during the Platinum Party at the Palace this year.

The star-studded concert, broadcast on the BBC, featured Ed Sheeran, Sir Rod Stewart and Diana Ross, and was part of the weekend celebrations commemorating the Queen’s 70-year reign.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, the R&B singer, 41, recalled being invited with his mother to Buckingham Palace for a “little soiree” following the performance.

He said: “She was gripping my hand and I could tell what she was going to say, she said, ‘We’re in the Queen’s house’.

Prince William walks over, he comes over, says, ‘My son George was going crazy for the blue sequined outfit that you were wearing’.

“My mum was there, I said, ‘Lovely to meet you, love that George loved the outfit’.

“That moment for me, as a son (introducing my mother to William), was probably the most incredible moment for me.

“Then Kate comes over. Very memorable moment.”

David described William as “super down-to-earth” and said the prince and his younger brother, the Duke of Sussex, were part of a new chapter for the monarchy.

He said: “It’s almost like seeing him and seeing Harry and seeing the next generation coming through, I feel it’s giving a different tone to the royal family.”

Speaking about the King, he said: “I’m an ambassador of the Prince’s Trust.

“He is another one. He’s a stand-up guy. Whenever I met him, it’s not the pretence of what could come with being a royal.

“He’s very down-to-earth and he is very much an advocate for, ‘How can we help the young children?’”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 10.10pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

