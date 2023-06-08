For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live court arrivals as Prince Harry's phone hacking case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) continues on Thursday, 8 June.

The Duke of Sussex, among a host of celebrities, is seeking to sue MGN, claiming journalists at its titles were linked to illegal information gathering and that senior editors and executives at MGN knew about and approved of alleged unlawful activities carried out between 1991 and 2011.

He claims reporters used methods including phone hacking, gaining information by deception, and the use of private investigators for unlawful activities.

Prince Harry gave testimony in the witness box on Tuesday and Wednesday, with his court appearance focusing on 33 sample articles from the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People newspapers.

The prince became the first senior British royal to give evidence in court since 1891, when Edward VII took to the witness box in a slander trial.

"I believe phone-hacking was on an industrial scale across at least three of the papers at the time and that is beyond doubt," Harry said on Wednesday.

MGN, now owned by Reach, has previously admitted its titles were involved in phone-hacking and settled more than 600 claims, but its lawyer Andrew Green has said there was no mobile phone data nor any of evidence to show Prince Harry was a victim.