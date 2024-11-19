Harry performs ‘tattoo’ sketch with Jelly Roll to promote 2025 Invictus Games

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Duke of Sussex has taken part in a sketch in which he appears to be given a tattoo by US music star Jelly Roll, as part of the build-up to the Invictus Games in Canada.

In the sketch, filmed at New York tattoo parlour East Side Ink, the country singer and rapper jokes that Harry has agreed to be given his first tattoo.

Jelly Roll – who has been announced as the first headliner at the closing ceremony of the event next year – tells Harry: “Do you know, I could not believe it when they called me and told me Prince Harry wanted to get a tattoo today and he wanted me to give him his first tattoo?”

However, the duke appears to have heard nothing about the deal.

“No, no, no, why are you wearing a glove?” Harry asks.

Jelly Roll replies: “We are giving you a tattoo about the Invictus Games.”

The duke says he wanted to ask Jelly Roll “to do” the games, not to tattoo him.

Jelly Roll says he will only play the games if Harry lets him give him his first tattoo.

The duke agrees and asks the music star – known for his own collection of body art – to tattoo his “lower back” or his “arse”.

Jelly Roll suggests he tattoos Harry’s neck instead.

“Trust me man, you wouldn’t want nobody else doing this,” he tells the duke.

He then tattoos “I am Jelly Roll” on Harry’s neck, and tells him: “I’ll see you in Vancouver!”

Harry travelled solo to launch the programme for the event, due to be held in Vancouver and Whistler in February.

Harry, a former British Army captain, launched the Invictus Games in 2014 as an international sports tournament for injured and wounded service personnel and veterans.

In February, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially kicked off the countdown to the 2025 winter games at an event in Whistler.

The games will feature the debut of winter sports including Nordic skiing, wheelchair curling, snowboarding and alpine skiing.

The full line-up for the closing ceremony will be announced on Wednesday.