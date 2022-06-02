Prince Louis steals the show on Buckingham Palace balcony

The four-year-old royal chatted to the Queen and covered his ears during the flypast.

Catherine Wylie
Thursday 02 June 2022 14:48
Prince Louis pulls a face on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)
Prince Louis pulls a face on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Prince Louis stole the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony as he held his hands over his ears during the Platinum Jubilee flypast.

The four-year-old royal chatted to his great-grandmother the Queen, known affectionately as “Gan Gan” to the Cambridge children, ahead of the aircraft spectacular.

The Queen speaks to Prince Louis on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Louis displayed an array of facial expressions and reactions during the royal family’s balcony appearance.

The roar of the overhead aircraft may have been a bit much for the young prince who at one point had his hands firmly over his ears, eyes tightly shut and mouth wide open.

Louis could also be seen covering his eyes, holding his head and resting his chin in his hands at various points.

The Duchess of Cambridge speaks to Prince Louis (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

He rested his elbows on the balcony and pulled at the sides of his mouth as his mother leaned down to speak to him.

Louis is not the first child to cover their ears during a Buckingham Palace flypast.

Grace van Cutsem covered her ears during William and Kate’s wedding balcony appearance (Chris Ison/PA)
(PA Archive)

At William and Kate’s wedding in 2011, little Grace van Cutsem was captured putting her hands over her ears and frowning because of the noise – just at the moment the couple kissed on the palace balcony – creating one of the best pictures of the day.

Louis also stood out on Thursday due to wearing a sailor-style outfit reminiscent of one worn by his father almost 40 years ago.

Prince William, now the Duke of Cambridge, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 1985 (PA)
(PA Wire)

Pictures of William wearing the sailor-themed outfit show the young prince standing in front of his parents on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 1985.

The Prince of Wales is holding a young Harry while Diana, Princess of Wales, is smiling.

