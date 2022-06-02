Prince Louis echoes father William in sailor-style outfit
The young prince joined his two older siblings on Thursday morning.
The outfit worn by Prince Louis on the first day of the Platinum Jubilee weekend echoed a childhood look sported by his father almost 40 years ago.
The youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wore a sailor-style white and navy top, very similar to the one worn by William at Trooping the Colour in 1985.
Louis, dressed in his potentially vintage outfit, sat in between his older siblings Prince George and Prince Charlotte as they travelled to Horse Guards Parade for the first event of the four-day celebration.
Pictures of William wearing the same style of top show the young prince on the balcony of Buckingham Palace standing in front of his parents in 1985.
The Prince of Wales is holding a young Harry while Diana, Princess of Wales, is smiling.
William was almost three at the time.
On Thursday, four-year-old Louis joined his brother and sister in waving at the crowds from their carriage.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.