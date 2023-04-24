Kate helps fold baby clothes on visit to Baby Bank donation centre

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Princess of Wales has helped sort newborn baby clothes as she visited The Baby Bank charity.

Kate, who son Prince Louis celebrated his birthday on Sunday, told staff at the donations centre that she could not believe her youngest son had already turned five.

The princess, dressed in a cream blazer over a white top, was shown the piles of bags and boxes of clothes, toys and equipment received at The Baby Bank in Maidenhead.

The Baby Bank was founded in 2015 by two mothers from Windsor and strives to provide essential items to families facing financial hardship.

It provides a range of objects to parents including newborn starter kits, school uniforms, nappies, buggies and beds.

Donations are provided by the general public, retailers and local suppliers.