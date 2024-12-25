King and Queen walk to church at Sandringham after ‘brutal’ year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The King attended the royal family’s traditional Christmas Day church service, after a “brutal” year in which he and his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, were both diagnosed with cancer.

Charles, 76, and Queen Camilla, 77, walked the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church, past a crowd of well-wishers.

They were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

William walked hand in hand with Charlotte, and Kate who wore a green coat and hat, smiled at the crowds.

Also in the walking party was the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Absent was the Duke of York, who has been dogged by links to an alleged Chinese spy.

Andrew, 64, had joined the family at church for the last two years in succession, but was said to be preparing to spend Christmas Day with his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York this year.

They were expected to spend Christmas at Royal Lodge, the home they share in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire.

Members of the royal family who walked to the service were greeted at the foot of the steps to the church by the Reverend Canon Dr Paul Rhys Williams.

They then headed inside and the national anthem was sung before the first hymn, O Come, All Ye Faithful.

Earlier this year, William described the past year, in which his wife and father were treated for cancer, as “brutal”.

He said that 2024 has “probably been the hardest year in my life” and a “dreadful” experience.