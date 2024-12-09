Kate made teenager’s dreams come true before she died, mum says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Prince and Princess of Wales helped make a young photographer’s dream come true before she died, her mother said

Liz Hatton, who lost her 10-month cancer fight in late November, won hearts around the world when she was pictured hugging Kate at Windsor Castle after being invited to take photos of William at an investiture.

As part of her bucket list, the Yorkshire teenager went on to photograph comedian Michael McIntyre, circus performers, the Royal Ballet, models from the Storm Model Agency, London Air Ambulances from a helipad, hotel doormen, the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards and joined acclaimed British photographer Rankin to lead a fashion shoot.

Liz’s mother Vicky Robayna told the Daily Mirror that the meeting with the royal couple brought her into the public eye and gave her the chance to achieve her goals.

“All any parent wants is for their child’s dreams to come true, and the Prince and Princess of Wales were a big part in making that happen,” she said.

“Liz’s final two months with us were the happiest we have ever seen her, and a lot of that was down to their kindness – we truly can’t thank them enough.”

She died at home on November 27 with her mother revealing she had left “a gaping Liz-shaped hole in our lives that I am not sure how we will ever fill”.

The 17-year-old fulfilled what her mother described as her “biggest wish”, spending two days with Los Angeles-based portrait photographer David Suh, who flew from the US to work with her.

Her hard work culminated in her own photography exhibition, which opened in London this month.

Ms Robayna said her daughter and Kate had discussed photography and she revealed a touching moment between the royal couple and Liz’s eight-year-old brother Mateo.

“They really went out of their way to include Mateo and made him feel every bit as important as she was,” she said.

“Liz was not scared of dying but was terrified of leaving her brother behind, so she wanted to make memories with him that he would have for the rest of his life. The Prince and Princess made that possible.”