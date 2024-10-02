Prince of Wales celebrates Aston Villa’s historic win against Bayern Munich

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The Prince of Wales has said he lost his voice while celebrating Aston Villa’s historic win against Bayern Munich.

Television footage showed William cheering and hugging those next to him at Villa Park, as his team beat German giants Bayern 1-0 on Wednesday evening in a repeat of their European Cup final win 42 years ago.

After the game, William said: “I’ve lost my voice. I can’t quite believe it. 42 years.”

Before the Champions League match, William met Villa’s 1982 European Cup-winning squad at the ground, with the club posting on its social media account: “Royalty meets Aston Villa royalty.”

A post on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s X social media account read: “42 years on, our 1982 European Cup winning legends are here on an historic night for @AVFCOfficial.

“Ready for the first game on home turf in this year’s European adventure… #UTV (Up the Villa).”

Villa, who opened their European campaign with a 3-0 win away at Swiss side Young Boys, played their first home fixture in Europe’s top competition since a quarter-final defeat to Juventus in 1983.

Earlier on Wednesday, footballing stars including former Scotland player Ally McCoist received honours from William at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

McCoist, who was made an OBE, said the pair talked about football, including Aston Villa’s European tie.

The former player and manager told the PA news agency: “I’m obviously well aware that the prince is an Aston Villa fan – they’ve got a very, very big game tonight, which I think he’s going to.

“So we spoke about that, and just generally working in broadcasting and life really.”

Former England international Karen Carney, who was made an OBE, said she had “some banter” with William – who supports the rival team to her Birmingham City.

“To be brutally honest, a lot of people know I’m a Birmingham City fan, there’s a big game at Aston Villa tonight,” Carney said.

“Obviously with Prince William being a Villa fan I thought there was a good opportunity for some banter with him.

“He was really gracious, he’s going to the game, which is cool.

“So we just chatted about football really which is I think the common language for everybody, I think everyone can talk about football which is really good.

“I’ve met him previously with the Lionesses, he’s a football fan for both the men’s and women’s game, which is really cool.”

Earlier this year, William was seen cheering on the England men’s national team at the Euros.