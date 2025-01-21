Prince of Wales watches Aston Villa’s Champions League defeat in Monaco

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales was in Monaco to watch Aston Villa play in the Champions League on Tuesday.

William could not bring his beloved team luck as the Premier League side fell to a 1-0 defeat at the Stade Louis II.

Television cameras captured the prince in the crowd, wearing a blue jacket and a sweater over a blue shirt.

He looked cold in the principality, rubbing his hands together as he spoke to someone next to him in the stands.

William was also seen in the crowd for the team’s victory over Bayern Munich earlier in the competition.

Television footage showed William cheering and hugging those next to him at Villa Park in October, as his team beat German giants Bayern 1-0 in a repeat of their European Cup final win.

Earlier this month, the prince enjoyed a pint with fellow Aston Villa fans when the footie fanatics met up before a mid-week match.

William asked his club to arrange the gathering with some supporters and the group caught up in a Wetherspoons pub in the centre of Birmingham.

The future king joined eight supporters round a group of tables as they had a chat about their beloved club ahead of an away match at Everton.

The loss on Tuesday dealt a blow to Villa’s hopes of automatic qualification for the round of 16.

They had chances to at least draw against the Ligue 1 side, but Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers could not find the net in front of the watching Prince of Wales.

The club is in danger of dropping out of the top eight with one game to go in the league phase of the competition.

Teams finishing between ninth and 24th face a play-off to advance to the next stage.