Charles ‘would never again’ handle large cash donations for his charities

The Prince of Wales would never again handle large cash donations to be passed to his charities, a royal source has said.

Charles faced criticism after being presented with cash – reportedly totalling three million euros and some of it in a suitcase – from a former Qatari prime minister between 2011 and 2015.

The Sunday Times said the heir to the throne personally accepted the donations for his charity the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund (PWCF) from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim who was prime minister of Qatar between 2007 and 2013.

A royal source insisted on Wednesday that the future king operates on advice and such incidents have not happened in the past half decade and would not happen again.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Campaign group Republic had demanded full disclosure over the matter, describing the events as “shocking” and saying it raised “serious questions about Prince Charles’s judgment” amid other accusations of cash-for-honours.

The royal source said: “It was passed immediately to his charities and it was his charities who decided to accept the money – that is a decision for them.

“And they did so, and as they confirmed, it followed all the right processes, the auditors looked at it.

“The Prince of Wales operates on advice. Situations, contexts change over the years.”

The source added: “For more than half a decade, with the situation as it has evolved, this has not happened and it would not happen again.

“That is then and this is now.”

The Prince of Wales acts on advice, a royal source said (Stuart C Wilson/PA) (PA Wire)

Clarence House said the donations were “passed immediately” to one of the prince’s charities and that “appropriate governance” was carried out.

“Charitable donations received from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim were passed immediately to one of the prince’s charities who carried out the appropriate governance and have assured us that all the correct processes were followed,” a statement said.

According to the Sunday Times, a donation of one million euros was handed over during one meeting at the prince’s residence, Clarence House.

The charity, which was founded in 1979 with a mission to transform lives and build sustainable communities, awards grants to UK registered non-profit organisations to deliver projects in the UK, the Commonwealth and overseas.

It comes after the Metropolitan Police launched an investigation into an alleged cash-for-honours scandal in February after Charles and his former close confidant, Michael Fawcett, were reported over the claims.

Mr Fawcett was accused of promising to help secure a knighthood and British citizenship for a Saudi billionaire donor to another of Charles’s charities, the Prince’s Foundation.

Clarence House said the prince had “no knowledge” of the alleged cash-for-honours scandal.